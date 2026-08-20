4th Weekend of August Summer Events

Most of the local school are back in session, it is the fourth weekend in August, and there are many events planned for August 21st and 22nd, 2026.

First, Friday is the Meals On Wheels Radiothon hosted by Central Sierra Broadcasting on Star 92.7 KZSQ and 93.5 KKBN from 9 AM to Noon. Sierra Senior Providers, Inc.’s Meals on Wheels program offers five home-delivered, balanced and nutritious meals weekly to qualified Tuolumne County seniors age 60 and older. We are asking for your donations to raise money for the Meals On Wheels program by calling (209) 533-2622 to donate. More details about the program are here.

The three-day Kennedy Meadows Music in the Mountains is happening this weekend. Starting Friday with North Fork, Low Gap and more, Saturday features Ben Haggard and more band and Sunday Dave Stamey and Olivia Harms headline with even more bands. Get tickets here.

Sierra Seven Arts Alliance will open a regional touring exhibition called “From Here to There” Featuring artists from across the Mother Lode with an opening reception from 5 – 8 PM this Friday at the Chakachi-no Learning Center in Jamestown. The exhibit will remain open through September 18, 2026, more details are in the event listing here.

Friday is Movie Night in at the Tuolumne Branch Library hosted by Tuolumne Parks and Recreation District. This Friday the movie is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 at 8:30 PM with free admission supported by concession stand sales, bench seating is available, or bring your beach chairs and blankets for the grass seating area. Details on the other movies this season are in the event listing here.

National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day is observed annually on August 21 and the 3rd Annual Tuolumne County Fentanyl Awareness Event will be held this Saturday at the Motherlode Fairgrounds from 11 AM – 2 PM. The event is free with no parking or entry fee. The event features a motorcycle and car show, a raffle, and scheduled speakers include the Tuolumne Narcotics Team, parents who lost their children to fentanyl and other guests. A $2 lunch special will be available at the event.

The Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians Substance Use Program & Native C.O.R.E Outreach is hosting an Overdose Awareness luncheon on Wednesday, August 26 at the Four Winds Conference Center of the Hotel at Black Oak Casino Resort. Today is the last day to RSVP for the free lunch as detailed here.

Saturday evening, roll the dice, win some prizes, and support the Foothill Pregnancy Center at an evening Bunco game. The event promises friendly competition, charcuterie, exciting prizes, and a raffle. Ticket details are in the event listing here.

The annual Groveland, no appointment needed, Household Waste and Paint Collection event is this Saturday. The collection event provides Tuolumne County residents with a way to safely dispose any of old and unwanted cleaners, paints, pesticides, pool chemicals, contaminated motor oil and gasoline taking up space in a garage, house and/or yard. Details are in the event listing here.

The Sonora Opera Hall will host “Love Alive” a concert with the iconic sound of Heart’s greatest hits of the ’70s to the arena anthems of the ’80s and ’90s. The is based in Calaveras County and the concert will be held Saturday from 7 PM – 9 PM ticket details are here.

In Copperopolis indoor at Black Creek Park on Saturday is Girls Day Out featuring DIY and hands-on experiences. Build a bouquet, make slime, and more with something unique and exciting promised for ladies of all ages. Details are in the event listing here.

Sunday is Pinecrest Community Lodge’s Clean Up Day. Volunteers are needed to help clean up the two-mile adopt-a-highway stretch of Highway 108. Details are here.

Fresh produce, handmade goods, unique treasures from local farmers, artisans, and young entrepreneurs will be found at local farmers’ markets: The Twain Harte Mountain Air Market continues weekly on Thursdays from 4 – 7 PM at Eproson Park. Tonight the music is by Rockworks. This Friday is the Angels Camp Farmers’ Market from 4:30 – 7:30 PM at Utica Park with music by Vintage Vibrations. Saturday morning the Sonora Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 – 11 AM with music by Gaby Castro and the Kids Corner hosted by Tuolumne County Arts. Sunday morning from 9 AM – 1 PM is the Murphys Park Farmers Market at Murphys Park.

Murphys Creek Theater (MCT) will perform What the Constitution Means to Me through August 30th. Learn more about the play in the blog MCT’s ‘Constitution’: A Sassy Salute to the Nation’s 250th here.

Friday is opening day for Sierra Repertory Theater’s Peter Pan Goes Wrong at the Fallon House Theatre in Columbia. Performances continue through September 19 details are here.

Also on Wednesday, August 26, at the West Side Memorial Park in downtown Tuolumne City the market opens at 5 PM with Chad Bushnell performing country music from 6 PM – 8 PM.

Railtown 1897 Historic State Park is open, Columbia State Historic Park is offering town tours at 11 AM Saturday, High Country Sports Arena has public roller skating from 6-8 PM on Saturdays. The restaurant of the month in our dining guide is Escondite De La Torre. Check out movie times in Angels Camp, Riverbank and Pinecrest, Highway traffic notices are live and updating here.