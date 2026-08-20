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Modesto Man Missing At Beardsley Reservoir

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By B.J. Hansen
Arturo Duran - courtesy image

Arturo Duran - courtesy image

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  • Missing man Arturo Duran

Tuolumne County, CA — Family members of Modesto resident Arturo Duran are seeking tips about his whereabouts after he went missing over the weekend at Beardsley Reservoir.

He was last seen at approximately 3:15 pm on Saturday, August 15, while kayaking. He is described as being Hispanic, in his early fifties, 5’8”, medium build, gray hair, and brown eyes.

His kayak, hat, and some other belongings were found, but he has not been located.

Anyone knowing of his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office at 209-533-5815. Officials have been in the area searching for him.

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