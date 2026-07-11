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Wildcat Fire Ignites On Highway 108 Near J-59

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By B.J. Hansen
Wildcat Fire - CAL Fire Image

Wildcat Fire - CAL Fire Image

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Tuolumne County, CA — Air and ground resources are battling a vegetation fire that ignited during the noon hour in the vicinity of Highway 108, west of J-59.

CAL Fire reports that it is about 30 acres in size and is referred to as the Wildcat Fire. It was burning at a moderate rate of spread. There was initially a structure threatened, but no evacuation orders were issued. Residents nearby received Everbridge emergency notifications warning them about the fire.

Crews are making good progress and have stopped the forward spread of the fire. Mop-up operations will be ongoing this afternoon. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputies have been released from the incident. Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

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