Schumer: The Passing Of Senator Lindsey Graham

Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) spoke on the Senate floor on Monday, commemorating Senator Lindsey Graham’s life and career in public service.

Schumer was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“My prayers and those of my family are with Senator Graham’s family, staff, and friends after his sudden, sudden passing yesterday. We see the white roses on his desk, and we think of Lindsey.

Senator Graham devoted much of his life to public service, first in the military, then in Congress, where he represented South Carolina for more than three decades.

To the very end, Senator Graham’s life was defined by public service. He was an important member of this institution and a crucial voice for his constituents in South Carolina.

For all our many and vehement disagreements, Senator Graham and I still found ways to work together. One of the first things we did together is travel to China. We both believed that China was manipulating its currency, hurting American exports, hurting American jobs, and together we hammered away at that issue. At first, neither the left nor right believed us. Amazingly enough, both the New York Times, a liberal publication, and the Wall Street Journal, a conservative publication, said there’s no such thing as currency manipulation. But Graham and I proved to be correct, and we took some real efforts over the next few years to stop that manipulation and the outflow of American jobs.

We worked together and hashed out a framework for commonsense, comprehensive immigration reform. The so-called Gang of Eight, led by myself and Senator McCain, and with Lindsey Graham as a key member. We worked hard on it. We didn’t agree on everything in our bipartisan immigration proposal, but we agreed it was worth trying because doing nothing was worse.

We also found common ground in our effort to aid Ukraine after the Russian invasion.

I know if Senator Graham were here in this chamber today, he would also join me in urging the Senate to support Ukraine and strengthen sanctions on Russia. I urge senator Thune, in honor of Lindsey, to put the sanctions, the Russian sanctions bill, on the floor immediately. It will pass overwhelmingly and help our allies in Ukraine.

Not seeing eye to eye is no reason to be blind to the way forward.

Lindsey could understand that, and every Senator ought to do the same.”

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.