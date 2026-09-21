Bret Harte and Calaveras High Schools Celebrate Homecoming

Angels Camp, CA — The weather was good for the Bret Harte and Calaveras Homecoming games and parades. The candidates for Bret Harte homecoming Queen that can be seen in the photo are Elliot Hungerford, Evangeline Becker, Darla Jean Cardinale, Gracie Anderson, Melody Holloway. Darla Jean Cardinale was selected as the 2026 Homecoming Queen. The King will be chosen later at the upcoming Winter Formal.

The Bret Harte parade closed South Main Street/Highway 49 at 2 PM for the floats entering the road from Utica Park.

The Bullfrogs lost the homecoming game to the Eagles 57-27 and don’t have a game this week. A detailed recap of the game by Jeremy Hurtado is here. Bret Harte will open up their Mother Lode League portion of the schedule when they host the Linden Lions on October 2; kickoff is set for 7 PM; if you can’t make it out to Dorroh Field, you can catch all the action live on Star 92.7 KZSQ, streaming on KZSQ.com and the myMotherLode app.

Calaveras High School Homecoming Parade

Calaveras also held a parade and later the football team went on to beat Argonaut 28-6 at the homecoming game. Several photos by Conifer Communications show the Calaveras Marching Red Hawks Band, directed by Paul Schmollinger. Carlee Jasper and Riley Arias were crowned 2026 Calaveras homecoming queen and king.

In other local football the Sonora Wildcats homecoming game is this Friday, September 25 against Orestimba with a night rally Wednesday and a parade down Washington Street Friday afternoon. Summerville will head to Modesto to take on Big Valley Christian Friday night. The Summerville Homecoming parade is Saturday, October 17.

Sonora Wildcats games will air live on KVML 1450AM/102.7 FM, with Nick Stuart and Zeb Drivdahl. The Summerville Bears can be heard on 93.5 KKBN with Danny Scott and Noel Rathmel as your hosts for all the action, and the Bret Harte Bullfrogs will be on Star 92.7 FM with Jeremy Hurtado.

Live Video and archives of football games will be on myMotherLode.tv, information about the season is on the High School Sports Page here or download the myMotherLode App now for Andriod or Apple devices.