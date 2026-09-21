Tuolumne County Supervisors To Adopt Budget, Discuss Camp Justice’s Future

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will vote on the final budget for Fiscal Year 2026-27 at Tuesday’s meeting.

The overall proposed budget is $356.1 million. Meeting documents note, “General revenue growth for FY 2025-26 came in stronger than expected by $1.45 million, which allowed general revenues to be increased in the Adopted Budget, now anticipating growth of 2.93%. Transient occupancy tax revenues particularly came in strong, growing by 12% in FY 2025-26 compared to the budgeted increase of 4%. TOT in the Adopted Budget is forecast to grow by 9.5%. The Adopted Budget continues to maintain required contingencies and reserves while allocating one-time resources toward strategic priorities, including facility improvements and infrastructure.”

The budget memo can be found here.

In addition, the Supervisors will consider whether to continue operating Camp Justice beyond when the pilot program is set to expire on September 30. The Tuolumne County Homelessness Committee is recommending continuing operations for up to four years. Potential funding sources identified include Opioid Settlement Funds or future state encampment resolution funding. The board will also weigh in on directing staff to explore public/private partnerships for other low-barrier shelter options.

The meeting will start at 9 am in the board meeting room at 2 South Green Street in Sonora.