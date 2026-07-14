Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
99.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Tuolumne County Meeting For Potential Candidates For Office

Add us as a preferred source
By B.J. Hansen
Tuolumne County Elections Office - Vote

Tuolumne County Elections Office - Vote

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — The filing window opened Monday for local races ahead of the November General Election.

In Tuolumne County, some of the elected positions on the ballot will be school board races, Tuolumne Utilities District seats, Sonora City Council, and various special districts.

The Tuolumne County Elections Office is hosting a meeting this Thursday evening where prospective candidates can ask questions about the process.

Topics to be covered include important dates to remember, ballot designation rules, candidate statements, requesting voter and election information, and the Voter’s Choice Act.

The meeting is scheduled for this Thursday, July 16, from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm in the Board of Supervisors meeting room on the fourth floor of 2 South Green Street.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.