Aronos Research Club Member Wins International Photography Award

Sonora, CA– An Aronos Research Club member has earned international recognition after winning a photography competition hosted by the General Federation of Women’s Clubs(GFWC).

Sue Endter received top honors in the “Our World Up Close” category of the GFWC’s World In Pictures contest for her photograph, Caterpillar on Fireweed. Winners were announced during the GFWC Annual Convention held June 27 in Scottsdale, Arizona. The competition was open to GFWC members from all 50 states as well as the organization’s 13 international affiliate members.

Founded in 1890, the General Federation of Women’s Clubs holds its annual convention to recognize the accomplishments of member clubs while providing opportunities for leadership development, networking and strategic planning.

The Aronos Research Club, established in 1915, is affiliated with both the California Federation of Women’s Clubs and the GFWC. Throughout the year, the local organization sponsors a variety of community programs and events, including monthly dances, Coffee With a Cop gatherings, college scholarships, educator grants, music scholarship competitions, wellness workshops, exercise classes, History Mystery Walks, theatrical performances and activities for homebound residents.