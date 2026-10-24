Cover’s Fall Festival Cancelled

Cover’s Apple Ranch has announced that their Fourth Annual Fall Festival, that was scheduled for today, has been cancelled.

The disappointing but necessary decision was made early this morning.

Here is the Statement that was issued by the Cover’s Apple Ranch Family:

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the cancellation of our 4th Annual Fall Festival, scheduled for this Saturday, October 24th.

Unfortunately, the recent rain has left our festival grounds extremely muddy, and after much consideration, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the event.

We know so many families were looking forward to this special day, just as we were. We sincerely apologize for the last-minute cancellation and any inconvenience this may cause. We truly wish circumstances were different, but the safety and enjoyment of our guests are our top priorities.

All purchased Fall Festival tickets will be fully refunded.

We want to extend a heartfelt thank-you to everyone who helped with the planning and preparations, our volunteers, sponsors, and all of you who supported this event.

We are incredibly grateful for our wonderful community and your continued support of Cover’s Apple Ranch. Thank you for your understanding, and we look forward to making more fall memories together in the future!

The Cover’s Apple Ranch Family— at Cover’s Apple Ranch.”