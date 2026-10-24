Second Chance For Tuolumne County Students’ Hands-On Learning

Sonora, CA – A second chance for students’ hands-on learning this week at the 2nd annual Career Technical Education (CTE) Expo showcased viable careers in Tuolumne County.

About 1,000 students, grades 4-12, participated in the event at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora on Wednesday (10/21/26). The Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Office praised the CTE Expo for helping all students, as younger ones discovered future career possibilities, while older students explored the education, training, skills, and qualifications needed to pursue various professions.

The event showcased jobs available in Tuolumne County and highlighted the strong partnership between education and industry. One business represented at the CTE Expo was Jon Banks of Banks Glass, who was thrilled with the turnout, stating, “It was so nice to see the kids want to learn and see their eyes light up when they saw something new.”

Students explored careers in the trades, forestry, law enforcement, hospitality, utilities, agriculture, health science, and more, with hands-on demonstrations by Caltrans and log processing by Joe Cover & Sons and Sierra Resource Management.

“Sierra Resource Management had their processor going, which is a piece of equipment the public rarely gets to see,” shared Sherri Brennan, president of Sierra ForestWorks. “It was a hit and a great chance to showcase careers in logging and resource management.”

This unique event also teaches students how to get these jobs, from vocational training to college degrees. Dameion Renault, Vocational Training Program Director, noted, “Marketing and promotion is a difficult endeavor for programs and businesses; emails get lost, and flyers get rained on. The TCSOS CTE Expo did an exceptional job of bringing the right audience to the appropriate venue”.

We reported here on the success of the first expo, as hundreds of students took advantage of this learning opportunity, including grabbing a rope and trying cattle roping. The CTE Expo helps students find satisfying careers by expanding access to career-focused learning options.

“The CTE Expo is a dream of mine, and it means so much to me to see it come to fruition,” relayed TCSOS Superintendent Zack Abernathy. “The part that moves me the most is seeing the kids’ excitement as the learning comes to life and they get to handle the parts of the job and not just learn it out of a book.”

The TCSOS event was achieved through the community’s shared objective of cultivating a workforce that is well-trained and prepared for future challenges.

“Sonora Area Foundation supports technical education and the TCSOS CTE Expo provides an excellent opportunity for Tuolumne County students,” advised Sonora Area Foundation CEO Darrell Slocum. “We appreciate the work required to bring this event to our area and value our partnership with TCSOS.”

With ongoing support from the Sonora Area Foundation, local companies, and educational partners, this event provides students with chances to explore career paths that match their interests and talents. For more information on CTE, visit tcsos.us.