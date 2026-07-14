Twist Road To Close For Paving Work Next Week

Jamestown, CA– Tuolumne County road crews will close a section of Twist Road next week to undergo paving operations.

The closure will affect Twist Road between Algerine Road and Jacksonville Road from Monday, July 20, through Friday, July 24. Work is scheduled daily from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Residents will continue to have access to their driveways, although delays of up to 20 minutes are expected. Emergency vehicles and personnel will be allowed through the work zone throughout the closure.

Motorists are encouraged to watch for construction signs and follow directions from traffic control personnel while traveling near the project area.