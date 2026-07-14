Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
99.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Twist Road To Close For Paving Work Next Week

Add us as a preferred source
By Nic Peterson
Twist Road To Close For Paving Work Next Week

Twist Road To Close For Paving Work Next Week

Photo Icon View Photo

Jamestown, CA– Tuolumne County road crews will close a section of Twist Road next week to undergo paving operations.

The closure will affect Twist Road between Algerine Road and Jacksonville Road from Monday, July 20, through Friday, July 24. Work is scheduled daily from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Residents will continue to have access to their driveways, although delays of up to 20 minutes are expected. Emergency vehicles and personnel will be allowed through the work zone throughout the closure.

Motorists are encouraged to watch for construction signs and follow directions from traffic control personnel while traveling near the project area.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.