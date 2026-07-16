Interior Department Highlights A Reduction In Traffic Gridlock In Yosemite

Yosemite, CA — The US Interior Department is touting the results of an analysis looking at traffic gridlock in Yosemite.

The federal agency, which oversees national parks, states, “Yosemite National Park once saw more than 120 days of traffic gridlock a year. So far in 2026…two.”

The statement goes on to argue, “Smart innovation is making a real difference. Saturday waits at the gate, which once stretched to 3 hours, are now typically under 30 minutes, even as visitation is UP 12%. Less time staring at brake lights. More time staring at Half Dome.”

The Interior Department cites recent changes as the reasoning, including digital site passes, new fast lanes, and additional public wi-fi at the gates. The park is also providing real-time visitor information, including entrance wait times, to help people plan their arrival. The goal is to keep traffic flowing so that people can move through gates faster.

The Interior Department released the information at a time when there is a debate unfolding among lawmakers in Washington, DC, about overcrowding concerns and whether the earlier reservation system should be reimplemented.

Click here to view a recent story in which California Senators Adam Schiff and Alex Padilla argued in favor of the reservation system, and here for a story in which Congressman Tom McClintock spoke in opposition.