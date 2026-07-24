Assemblyman Tangipa To Share Opinions About New State Budget

Sacramento, CA — Republican Assemblyman David Tangipa, who is the Vice Chair of the Assembly Budget Committee, will share his opinions about the new $351-billion spending plan for the state.

Tangipa, whose district covers the Mother Lode region, will be the guest on Mother Lode Views this weekend.

Other topics will be notable concerns he has related to the final months of the summer fire season, a request from the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors for emergency funding for a Sierra Pines Reservoir, and findings he is looking into regarding hospice fraud.

The new state budget that was approved took effect on July 1st.