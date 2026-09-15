Foraging For Mushrooms: Make Sure You Know The Dangers

Sonora, CA – For anyone planning to forage for mushrooms in the Stanislaus National Forest or Yosemite National Park this fall, beware: officials warn the public to know which ones are safe because eating just one could be your last.

September and October are typically the best times to find mushrooms in the forest. Yosemite National Park officials add that mushrooms, and their mycelium networks, play an important role in its ecosystem. The fungi help to break down dead plants, leaves, and wood, returning nutrients to the soil and supporting new growth.

“The next time you are exploring Yosemite, park officials say, take a moment to look down and appreciate these small but important organisms. Beneath our feet is a hidden world working quietly to keep the ecosystem alive.”

Forest and park officials provided these tips to have a fun and safe experience: