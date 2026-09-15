License Plate Readers Assisted In Tuolumne County Drug Bust

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials reported using license plate reading cameras to assist in a drug bust, where investigators also found a surprise inside the suspect’s vehicle.

Earlier this month, the Tuolumne Narcotics Team (TNT) targeted two suspects, 32-year-old Bobbie Charlene Krummen and 33-year-old Jeffrey Nicholas Faughnan, both of Sonora, for the transportation and sale of fentanyl within the county. Working with authorities in the Central Valley last week, TNT officials discovered the duo was in the Oakland area and requested license plate reader information on their return to the county.

Detectives were alerted that the suspects were heading towards the county, and they, along with K9 Shadow, were waiting for them when they crossed the county line. Shadow assisted in the search of the suspect’s vehicle and uncovered fentanyl, methamphetamine, packaging materials, a digital scale, cellphones, and various drug paraphernalia. Deputies were also surprised to see a 13-year-old juvenile, whom they identified as a confidential victim (CV), in the back seat of the vehicle.

Sheriff’s officials relayed, “Krummen admitted that they had purchased the drugs in Oakland and brought them back to Tuolumne County with the intent to sell them. She also admitted she knew she’d face additional charges bringing CV with her but did it anyways.”

Krummen and Faughnan face various felony charges related to drug trafficking, conspiracy, and child endangerment. The child is now in the care of Child Welfare Services (CWS).

“We’d like to thank our partner agencies, Manteca PD, Oakdale PD, and Modesto PD, for assisting us with this investigation,” added TNT officials.