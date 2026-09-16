Yosemite Fire Reaches 100 Acres

Mariposa County, CA – Air and ground fire resources are working a vegetation fire, named the Dome Fire, this morning in Yosemite National Park, which has grown to 100 acres in size this afternoon.

The flames broke out around 7 a.m. north of the Wawona Dome and the Chilnualna Falls Trail in Mariposa County. A large plume of smoke can be seen in the sky over the park and in the image box picture. The flames are burning in standing timber, timber litter, and woody shrubs, according to incident command, and moving at a moderate rate of spread to the north and northeast. They added, “Firefighters have been utilizing natural barriers, and a fire line has been secured on the south and west sides of the blaze. There are no immediate threats to infrastructure or developed areas.”

CAL FIRE noted that currently the flames are moving away from the community of Wawona. There is zero containment, and what sparked this blaze is under investigation.