Caltrans Begins Highway 26/49 Safety Project In Calaveras County

Calaveras, CA– Caltrans has begun construction on a safety improvement project at the Highway 26 and Highway 49 intersection in Calaveras County, with a full closure of part of the intersection now underway.

The Highway 26/49 Intersection Control Improvement Project is designed to reduce broadside collisions and improve traffic safety through the construction of a single-lane roundabout. The project also includes installation of closed-circuit television cameras to help monitor traffic conditions, evaluate roadway operations, and improve response times to incidents.

Phase 1 construction began Wednesday morning with a full closure of State Route 26 from Church Street to State Route 49. The east side of the SR-26/SR-49 intersection closed at 7 a.m. Wednesday and is scheduled to remain closed through 7 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19. Traffic detours are in place along Church Street, with temporary stop signs installed on State Route 49 at Church Street, State Route 26, and Main Street. Construction crews are expected to work primarily during daytime hours from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The first phase is expected to take approximately 15 working days, with completion anticipated in mid-August.

Caltrans officials are reminding motorists to expect delays, follow posted detours, and watch for roadside message signs and traffic advisories throughout the construction period. Further lane closures and temporary traffic changes may occur as work progresses.