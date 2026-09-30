Water Conservation Needed Next Month

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District reports that the Main Tuolumne Canal will be shut down for annual maintenance from October 11-18.

The infrastructure is owned by PG&E and supplies 95% of TUD’s drinking water.

During the repair period, water will not be flowing in the ditches, and the water supply will come from storage tanks and limited groundwater wells.

TUD says conserving water during this time (and one additional week after to replenish) is necessary to ensure adequate supply for drinking, sanitary usage, and fire protection.

TUD asks that customers limit outside watering, refrain from washing vehicles, repair leaks, and turn off automatic lawn and drip sprinkler timers.

For irrigation/agricultural ditch customers, periodic outages will continue through December for annual maintenance.