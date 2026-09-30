Maintenance To Stall Traffic On Major Thoroughfare

Tuolumne County, CA – Maintenance work will stall traffic next week on Tuolumne Road from East Sonora to the community of Tuolumne in Tuolumne County.

Public Works officials relayed that crews will be conducting vegetation and ditch maintenance, forcing one-way traffic control on the following county-maintained road(s):

• Tuolumne Road from Terrace Drive to Tuolumne Road North (Cherry Valley Boulevard intersection)

The work is slated to commence on Monday, October 5, 2026, and run until Friday, October 9, 2026, from 6 am to 4 pm each day.

Motorists and residents can expect up to 15-minute delays, especially in the cone-zoned work area. Public Works officials added, “Emergency response vehicles and personnel will have access throughout the duration of the closure. Drivers, be aware of all construction signs and/or traffic control personnel in the area.”

Commuters may want to find an alternative route if possible.