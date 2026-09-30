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Weekend Crashes In Calaveras County; DUI And Two Distracted Drivers

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By Tracey Petersen
Highway 26 crash in the Jenny Lind area of Calaveras County—CCF photo

Highway 26 crash in the Jenny Lind area of Calaveras County—CCF photo

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  • Crash off Campo Seco Road in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County—CCF photo
  • Crash off Milton Road in the Milton area of Calaveras County—CCF photo

Jenny Lind, CA – The CHP is reporting that the driver of a solo vehicle in a weekend crash on Highway 26 in Calaveras County was handcuffed for driving under the influence, and two other collisions were caused by distracted driving.

The DUI collision occurred on Sunday, September 27th, 2026, at around 1 pm, just west of Garner Place in Jenny Lind, with personnel from the Calaveras Consolidated Fire (CCF) assisting. CHP spokesperson Jeremy Cooper told Central Sierra Broadcasting, “A silver Honda Accord exited the roadway and collided with the embankment and a tree, causing major damage and injuries. He added that the passenger, 27-year-old Alyssa E. Ahling, of San Andreas, “was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained major head injuries. The passenger was transported to a trauma center by medical helicopter.”

The driver, 27-year-old Andrew C. Hobson Dutra of San Andreas, was wearing a seatbelt and sustained minor injuries. Dutra was arrested for felony driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage, causing injuries to another. He also faces a felony charge of smuggling a controlled substance or drug into a jail. Cooper disclosed this collision remains under investigation.

Crash off Campo Seco Road in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County—CCF photo
Crash off Campo Seco Road in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County—CCF photo

Calaveras Consolidated Fire also reported a trend of distracted driver collisions. There were two crashes: one on Milton Road and another on Campo Seco Road, in which the latter smashed into a tree and can be viewed to the left and in the image box pictures. Luckily, both of the drivers in these crashes suffered minor injuries.

Here are the top five distractions that frequently result in collisions on California highways, provided by the CHP:

  1. Cell Phone Use: This includes texting, calling, scrolling, or holding a mobile device for any reason. It is illegal to hold a phone while driving in California.
  2. Eating or Drinking: Grabbing snacks, handling coffee cups, or consuming meals behind the wheel.
  3. Talking or Listening to Passengers: Conversing, arguing, or tending to children and pets in the vehicle.
  4. Adjusting Audio or Climate Controls: Fiddling with the radio, switching playlists, or resetting the air conditioning/heater.
  5. Distractions Outside of the Car: Looking away from the road to see scenic views, billboards, or “rubbernecking” at roadside accidents

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