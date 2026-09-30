Weekend Crashes In Calaveras County; DUI And Two Distracted Drivers

Jenny Lind, CA – The CHP is reporting that the driver of a solo vehicle in a weekend crash on Highway 26 in Calaveras County was handcuffed for driving under the influence, and two other collisions were caused by distracted driving.

The DUI collision occurred on Sunday, September 27th, 2026, at around 1 pm, just west of Garner Place in Jenny Lind, with personnel from the Calaveras Consolidated Fire (CCF) assisting. CHP spokesperson Jeremy Cooper told Central Sierra Broadcasting, “A silver Honda Accord exited the roadway and collided with the embankment and a tree, causing major damage and injuries. He added that the passenger, 27-year-old Alyssa E. Ahling, of San Andreas, “was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained major head injuries. The passenger was transported to a trauma center by medical helicopter.”

The driver, 27-year-old Andrew C. Hobson Dutra of San Andreas, was wearing a seatbelt and sustained minor injuries. Dutra was arrested for felony driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage, causing injuries to another. He also faces a felony charge of smuggling a controlled substance or drug into a jail. Cooper disclosed this collision remains under investigation.

Calaveras Consolidated Fire also reported a trend of distracted driver collisions. There were two crashes: one on Milton Road and another on Campo Seco Road, in which the latter smashed into a tree and can be viewed to the left and in the image box pictures. Luckily, both of the drivers in these crashes suffered minor injuries.

Here are the top five distractions that frequently result in collisions on California highways, provided by the CHP: