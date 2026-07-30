Heat Advisory This Weekend

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the Mariposa County foothills and the Central San Joaquin Valley, beginning at noon this Saturday and continuing until 11 PM Monday.

Afternoon high temperatures of up to 108 degrees will occur from Saturday into Monday. The overnight lows will range from the upper 60s in some valley locations, to the lower 80s in some of the higher foothills.

Such hot temperatures and limited overnight relief may cause heat illnesses.

The Heat Risk will range from Moderate to possibly Major.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.