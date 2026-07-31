Community Celebrations To Slow Traffic In Calaveras County

West Point, CA – A community celebration will slow traffic in the West Point area tomorrow.
Calaveras County Public Works reports that West Point Town Square is hosting the West Point Block Party on Saturday, August 1, 2026, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. During that time, Main Street will be closed to traffic from Pine Street to the end of the Blue Mountain Youth Center, off Highway 26. Motorists are asked to follow all road signage and personnel. Public works officials relayed that alternative routes include Highway 26 and Spink Road to Pine Street. They stated, “We apologize for any inconvenience this event may cause and appreciate your patience.” For further information on the event, contact West Point Town Square at 209-283-4153.