Huge Trash Haul For Another Successful Yosemite Facelift

Two volunteers picking up trash in the park for the Yosemite Facelift—YNP photo

Yosemite, CA – The Yosemite Facelift is being heralded as another successful event after volunteers hauled a huge amount of trash from the park this past weekend.

Every September, thousands of volunteers join forces to care for Yosemite National Park following its busiest season. The Yosemite Facelift, organized by the Yosemite Climbing Association in partnership with the National Park Service, by day involves volunteers cleaning up debris, rebuilding paths, protecting wildlife habitat, and helping to conserve the park for future generations. By night, volunteers enjoy films, guest lecturers, educational events, and community festivities. Organizers relayed that these volunteers have cleaned almost a million pounds of garbage from Yosemite, “demonstrating that when a community works together, even the simplest actions can have a long-term impact.”

During the 2025 four facelift events, there were 1,603 volunteers working for 13,852 total hours, and 15,290 pounds of trash were removed. More than ten thousand pounds of trash were collected.

“Just can’t say enough about the volunteers giving love to our beautiful Yosemite. Yosemite Facelift is more than a cleanup. It’s five days of stewardship, community, and celebration in one of the world’s most iconic landscapes,” stated organizers.