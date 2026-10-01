Yosemite Dome Fire Human-Caused

Yosemite, CA — The U.S. Forest Service has determined the Dome Fire, which has burnt over 5,000 acres and led to the deaths of two pilots in Yosemite National Park, was human-caused and was sparked by an abandoned campfire.

No details were released regarding how fire officials made that determination. As we reported here last week, park officials asked visitors to come forward if they witnessed anyone with a campfire from September 9 to September 15. However, park officials did not indicate whether any witness played a role in determining the cause.

As earlier reported here, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, a procession traveled through Mariposa County to honor two pilots, Greg King and Ryan Cutter, who were killed flying a Eurocopter AS32 Super Puma helicopter when it crashed on Sunday.

The flames of the Dome fire broke out two weeks ago north of Wawona, about a quarter mile north of Chilnualna Falls. The fire’s latest update has the fire at 5,667 acres, with 40 percent contained, which is outpacing the fire growth. They added, “Weather conditions allowed firefighters to strategically use firing operations to tie the fire perimeter to containment lines.”

The park remains open, but the Chilnualna Falls Trail and areas near the fire remain closed.