Calaveras County Neighborhood Closing For Roadway Improvements

Valley Springs, CA – A Calaveras County neighborhood will be closed to through traffic for one day due to paving operations.

The Woodgate subdivision in Valley Springs will be closed to through traffic on Friday, October 2, 2026. It is part of the 2025–26 Road resurfacing and pavement program, for which Calaveras County Public Works has hired George Reed Inc., based in Jamestown, to complete the project. Calaveras County Public Works relayed that the closure will begin at 7 am and run until 5 pm, unless traffic control flaggers are present.

The roadway improvements will take place on Robinwood Place, Warmwood Place, and Woodgate Road. Access within the closure area will be limited to emergency services only. According to public works officials, delays can be expected, and motorists may want to find an alternative route. For questions or to report an urgent road-related issue during regular business hours, please contact the Calaveras County Public Works Department at (209) 754-6401.