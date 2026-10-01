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Targeted CHP Maximum Enforcement Period

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By Tracey Petersen
CHP MEP DUI graphic

CHP MEP DUI graphic

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Sonora, CA – The CHP will increase patrols this weekend for a 12-hour statewide Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) targeting impaired drivers.

Noting that “one impaired driver can change or end a life in an instant,” the CHP is mobilizing and beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, and continuing through 5:59 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, and will be out on the streets in force.

“The message is clear: Impaired driving will not be tolerated on California roads. It is preventable, dangerous, and puts every person nearby at risk. If you plan to drink or may be impaired, arrange a sober ride home. During this statewide enforcement period, CHP personnel of every rank will make it their mission to identify and remove impaired drivers from our roads,” stated CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee.

During last October’s 12-hour MEP held on Halloween weekend, officers arrested more than 500 impaired drivers and issued nearly 2,000 speeding citations, including 96 citations for drivers traveling faster than 100 mph.

The public can help keep DUI drivers off the road by reporting them. The CHP says abnormally slow driving, drifting between lanes, or almost colliding with barriers are some signs that a driver is under the influence. They urge motorists to call 9-1-1 and provide as much information as possible, including the vehicle’s make, model, license plate number, and direction of travel if you see this activity on the roadways. Additionally, never drive impaired or ride with an impaired driver. Designate a sober driver, use public transportation, or arrange for a rideshare service.

“Together we can help keep California’s roads safe for everyone,” shared the CHP.

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