Radiothon For Meals On Wheels

Sonora, CA – Get ready to do more for a good cause this Friday as the 20th Annual Meals on Wheels Fundraising Radiothon hits the airwaves.

This year’s theme for tomorrow’s radiothon is “More Than a Meal,” Central Sierra Broadcasting will be hosting the fundraiser on Star 92.7 KZSQ and 93.5 KKBN this Friday, August 21st, from 9 a.m. to noon. Meals on Wheels currently provides over 62,000 meals annually to just under 500 meals on wheels seniors in Tuolumne County. A crew of 25 volunteer drivers and three paid drivers along with a fleet of nine Subaru vehicles deliver the meals. Over the past 19 years community support has helped fund not only the preparation and delivery of nutritious meals and management of the vehicles, but also facilitated companionship, protection, support to stay safe at home, pet food, Tuolumne County Library reading materials and a smile every visit.

Star 92.7’s Mark Grauer and The Cabin’s Alisha Rock will talk to people running the Meals on Wheels program. The Tuolumne County Meals on Wheels program is overseen by Sierra Senior Providers. Executive Director Leon Casas Jr. states, “I have a great deal of passion for what the Sonora Senior Center provides to seniors in our county; tremendous community support, an excellent team of employees “The Dream Team,” along with 54 dedicated, hardworking volunteers!” Casas Jr. notes last year Central Sierra Broadcasting helped raise over $141,000 the goal this year is to raise $150,000.

The Meals on Wheels program offers five home-delivered, balanced, nutritious meals weekly to qualified seniors 60 years of age and older. To donate, call Sierra Service Providers (209) 533-2622 or click here to donate.