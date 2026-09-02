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Hear From Candidates Running For District Two Tuolumne County Supervisor

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By B.J. Hansen
Ryan Campbell and Juli Healy

Ryan Campbell and Juli Healy

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Sonora, CA — This evening is a chance to hear the opinions of incumbent Ryan Campbell and challenger Juli Healy.

A District Two Tuolumne County Supervisor candidate forum/debate will air at 6 pm (September 2) on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML. You can also listen to the livestream of KVML on the myMotherLode app. In addition, the forum will be archived for playback anytime on myMotherLode.com.

They will share their differences on issues facing both District Two and the greater county region.

District Two covers a geographic region around Soulsbyville, Phoenix Lake, Crystal Falls, and Cedar Ridge.

Thursday at 6 pm on KVML will be a Congressional District 5 debate with incumbent Republican Tom McClintock and Democratic challenger Michael Masuda.

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