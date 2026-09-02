Westside Pavilion To Host Inaugural Black Oak Challenge

Tuolumne, CA — In an effort to expand offerings at the Westside property in Tuolumne, and also help a local non-profit, the inaugural Black Oak Challenge will be held later this month.

The Westside Pavilion has permanent bleacher seating and 30,000 square feet of open lawn space. There is also a network of walking and running trails that wind through the property.

The new event will feature a timed 5K challenge course with obstacles and physical challenges. There will also be a fun run designed for kids and families.

Black Oak Casino Marketing Director Luis Torres says, “The Tribe, and Black Oak Casino, together, we want to keep Tuolumne County healthy. I think that will be a drive going forward for the Westside Pavilion. A lot of the events will be geared toward getting outside.”

Tuolumne County Special Olympics has been picked at the recipient of some of the proceeds. It is coming up on September 19. More information can be found here.