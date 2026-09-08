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CHP Details Rollover Crash That Closed Highway 108

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By B.J. Hansen
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Sonora, CA — Two vehicles were involved in a serious crash Monday morning on Highway 108 near the lower Mono Way turnoff.

The CHP reports that at around 9:45 am an eastbound Ford F-350 pickup truck driven by 18-year-old Angel Dominguez of Sanger, CA, drifted into the opposing traffic lane and struck an oncoming Subaru Forester driven by 55-year-old Lyda Paul of Modesto. Paul tried to swerve to avoid the crash, but was pushed into a concrete wall, and the Subaru overturned. The truck continued east until it came to a stop.

Both drivers sustained minor injuries and were transported by ambulance to Adventist Health Sonora. The CHP points out that alcohol/drugs were not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

Highway 108 was temporarily closed for extensive cleanup as fluids were spilled onto the roadway.

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