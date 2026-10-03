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Old Priest Grade To Close One Day Next Week

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By Tracey Petersen
Road Closed detour sign

Road Closed detour sign

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Tuolumne County, CA – Old Priest Grade will be closed for one day next week at the request of Caltrans.

Tuolumne County Public Works is complying and will be closing the following county-maintained road due to a compromised roadway near the top of the grade. No through traffic will be allowed on Old Priest Grade, which is between Highway 120 and Priest Coulterville Road.

The closure is slated to take place on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, from 8 am to 3 pm. Motorists are asked to follow all construction signs and traffic control personnel in the area. Drivers can use Highway 120 (New Priest Grade Road) to bypass the area and arrive at Yosemite National Park.

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