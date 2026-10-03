Wildcat Rack Up Another Win

Written by Zeb Drivdahl

The Sonora Wildcats defeated the Ripon Christian Knights 28-7 on a humid night in the Central Valley.

The first half was a largely defensive struggle as both teams struggled to move the ball. The Wildcats got on the board first after a Knights turnover gave Sonora the ball in Knights territory. George Renault busted a long run off the left side, setting up a Jeremy Snyder run a few plays later. The Wildcats threatened late in the half but turned the ball over deep in Knights territory, putting the game 7-0 at the half. Coming out of the half, a stalled Wildcats drive and a high snap on the punt gave the Knights excellent field position. The Knights tied it up a few plays later with a touchdown pass to the back of the end zone. Sonora answered right back with a long touchdown drive on their next possession, and the defense smothered the Knights for the rest of the game.

Sonora improves to 4-2 on the season and 2-0 in league play. Clavey Duncan won Chicken Ranch Casino Player of the Game for his contributions on both sides of the ball. Lemar Vaughn delivered the Faust Heating and Air Hot Hit of the Game on a run stop for loss in the second quarter. Sonora returns home for a showdown with Hilmar next week.