Leaving No Stone Unturned To Solve A Crime

San Andreas, CA—September is Cold Case Month, and the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office is highlighting some solved cases and others still under investigation.

Noting that every cold case is about a person, a family, and questions that have gone unanswered for far too long, the county’s Cold Case Task Force was established to get those answers. Thanks to ongoing investigations, breakthroughs in DNA technology and forensic science, and collaborations with specialists around the country, the Task Force continues working on cases that have been unresolved for decades.

One of those unsolved cases is the murder of Jack Watts, who was the vice president of an outlaw motorcycle club called the Odin’s Disciples (ODMC). His body was found in a rural area between Mokelumne Hill and Paloma more than eight years ago, on the evening of April 8th, 2018. Sheriff’s officials disclosed that after leaving an event in Glencoe, on his motorcycle, Watts was shot in the head, leg, and chest and was pronounced deceased at a local hospital. Anyone with information related to this case can call the Anonymous Tip Line at (209) 754-6030.

Sheriff’s officials praise the task force for bringing answers to families who have waited to know who killed their loved ones many years ago. They listed these accomplishments of 2026:

On January 15, 2025, the Task Force identified the remains of Reginald “Reggie” Frisby, who had remained unidentified since his remains were discovered in 1985. After 40 years, Reggie’s remains were returned to his family on July 13, 2026.

On April 10, 2025, the remains of Brenda Sue O’Connor, a victim of the Wilseyville Serial Killings, were returned to her family after the Task Force confirmed her identity through years of intensive investigative and forensic work.

“We are also hopeful that the Task Force will be able to share significant developments regarding two of our open cases in the near future. While there is still work to be done, we remain committed to following every lead and pursuing every opportunity to bring answers to those who have been waiting,” stated sheriff’s officials.