Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
90.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Area Popular With Off-Road Enthusiasts Closed For Repairs/Upgrades

Add us as a preferred source
By B.J. Hansen
Stanislaus National Forest sign

Stanislaus National Forest sign

Photo Icon View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — The Stanislaus National Forest is temporarily closing a portion of Forest Road 4N90 for repair work and the installation of multiple large culverts.

The temporary Forest Order starts today and continues through Tuesday, December 15. The area, along what is known as the South Fork Stanislaus River Trail, is popular with off-road vehicle enthusiasts. It is located east of the Crandall/Deer Creek, west of Cold Springs, and southwest of the Fraser Flat Campground. The contractor has put up signs and closure devices that will remain in place until the work is completed in the winter.

The exact location of the closure is from the geographic point 38.158758, -120.110733 to the end of the Motor Vehicle Use Map designation.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.