Area Popular With Off-Road Enthusiasts Closed For Repairs/Upgrades

Tuolumne County, CA — The Stanislaus National Forest is temporarily closing a portion of Forest Road 4N90 for repair work and the installation of multiple large culverts.

The temporary Forest Order starts today and continues through Tuesday, December 15. The area, along what is known as the South Fork Stanislaus River Trail, is popular with off-road vehicle enthusiasts. It is located east of the Crandall/Deer Creek, west of Cold Springs, and southwest of the Fraser Flat Campground. The contractor has put up signs and closure devices that will remain in place until the work is completed in the winter.

The exact location of the closure is from the geographic point 38.158758, -120.110733 to the end of the Motor Vehicle Use Map designation.