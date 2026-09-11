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Adventist Health Sonora President To Talk Technology, Workforce Pipeline, Joie de Vivre

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By B.J. Hansen
Greg McCulloch, Adventist Health Sonora President - Photo by BJ Hansen

Greg McCulloch, Adventist Health Sonora President - Photo by BJ Hansen

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Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Adventist Health Sonora President Greg McCulloch.

Early in the show, he will talk about some recent technological advancements and initiatives at Adventist Health Sonora. He will also give an update on cardiac care advancements, the digestive health center project, and partnerships to train new physicians and nurses.

McCulloch will also preview the upcoming September 27 Joie de Vivre Gala,  which will recognize two community leaders and support patient-centered care at the Diana J. White Cancer Institute.

The Distinguished Citizen of the Year award will be presented to Margie Bulkin, and the Distinguished Physician award to Dr. Alan Levine. McCulloch will detail some of the reasons they were selected.

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