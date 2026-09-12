Wildcats Lose In State Semifinal Rematch

Written by: Zeb Drivdahl

The Sonora Wildcats lost their game Friday night, 62-13, at the hands of the Woodcreek Timberwolves

The Wildcats lost a fumble on the first play from scrimmage, and the night went downhill from there. The Timberwolves used a high-volume passing offense to get on the board for an early 6-0 lead. After a punt by Sonora on their next offensive possession, Woodcreek took only a single play to find the end zone and take a 13-0 lead. The Wildcats rallied on their next possession, closing the gap to 13-7 on a run from George Renault. Woodcreek answered immediately with a long TD pass to give them a 19-7 lead. Sonora gritted out a tough next drive and brought the score to 19-13 with a touchdown to Shane Solus. That would be the end of the good news for the Wildcats, however, as a stout Timberwolves offensive line gave plenty of time for quarterback Dylan England to connect on multiple deep touchdown passes. Sonora never threatened the rest of the game and ended up running out the game with a running clock in the fourth quarter.

Shane Solus won the Chicken Ranch Casino Player of the Game award for his score that brought the Wildcats within 4 in the second quarter. The Wildcats drop to 1-2 and travel to the Bay Area next week to play King’s Academy.

In other gridiron action, the Summerville Bears lost to Stone Ridge Christian, 35-27. Calaveras suffered its first loss against Ripon Christian, 28-14.