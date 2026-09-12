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Wanted Sonora Woman Arrested After Spotted On Washington Street

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By Tracey Petersen
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Sonora, CA – A police officer spotted a wanted woman in Sonora, resulting in her arrest and additional charges.

While patrolling on South Washington Street in downtown Sonora recently, an officer recognized the suspect, 44-year-old Kristy Lee Smith, from prior tangles with the law and knew she had warrants for her arrest. Those warrants were for failing to appear in court for an animal neglect and illegal dog-tethering case.

After her arrest, Smith was searched, and the officer uncovered a fully concealed fixed-blade knife on her, along with hypodermic needles, a glass methamphetamine pipe, pepper spray, and a prescription pill bottle not belonging to Smith, according to the SPD.

Smith now faces a new felony charge for carrying a concealed dirk or dagger and misdemeanor charges of a narcotic addict in possession of pepper spray, possession of prescription drugs without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia, along with her earlier warrant.

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