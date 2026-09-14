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Traffic Stop Leads To Felony Drug Arrest

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By Nic Peterson
Sonora Police Arrest graphic

Sonora Police Arrest graphic

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Sonora, CA—A traffic stop for a vehicle equipment violation led to the arrest of a Sonora man on felony drug possession and other charges, according to the Sonora Police Department.

At 10:39 p.m. on September 9th, an officer conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as 46-year-old Isaac Bisset of Sonora. A records check showed Bisset was on probation for drug-related offenses. As a condition of his probation, officers searched Bisset and his vehicle. Officers found a glass pipe used to smoke methamphetamine and approximately 1.8 grams of methamphetamine inside the vehicle. A criminal history check showed Bisset had two or more prior convictions for possession of a controlled substance. The department said those prior convictions make possession of narcotics a felony under Proposition 36.

Bisset was arrested and booked into the Tuolumne County Jail on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation.

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