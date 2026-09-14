Homecoming Parade To Close San Andreas Streets Friday

San Andreas, CA—Several San Andreas streets will be closed Friday, September 18, for Calaveras High School’s annual Homecoming Parade and Uptown Rally.

High School Street will be closed from Calaveras High School to West St. Charles Street, while Main Street will be closed from East St. Charles Street to Court Street. The closures are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to accommodate pedestrians and parade entries. Drivers are asked to observe traffic control signs and follow the instructions of onsite personnel.

For more information about the event, contact Calaveras High School at 209-754-1811.