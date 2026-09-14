Tuolumne Supervisors To Discuss Budget, Leased Spaces, Vacancies

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will review several items at a special meeting called for Tuesday.

Early in the session, the board will review and give final direction on the Fiscal Year 2026-27 budget preparation and priorities.

Immediately after, there will be a closed session to conduct a performance evaluation of the Public Works Director.

Later in the meeting, at the request of Supervisor Mike Holland, there will be an update from staff on efforts to transition county departments from leased spaces to county-owned properties.

There is also a 10 am appointment to hear a status update on county vacancies, recruitment, and retention efforts.

In addition, there will be a 1 pm closed session appointment for labor negotiations.

The meeting will start at 9 am on Tuesday in the Board of Supervisors meeting room at 2 South Green Street in Sonora.