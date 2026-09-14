Cold Case Breakthrough Identifies Parrotts Ferry Jane Doe

Angels Camp, CA — The Calaveras Cold Case Task Force has helped identify a woman whose remains were found over a decade ago in New Melones Reservoir.

They were discovered under the Parrotts Ferry Bridge in October of 2015, and for over a decade the identity of the woman had been a mystery. The remains were spotted when the water dropped during the drought. At the time, the investigation found that she was likely the victim of a homicide.

The sheriff’s office reports that through modern forensic technology, investigators recently identified her as Anita Kathleen Ranker, who was born in 1969.

Sheriff’s investigators believe Ranker disappeared prior to the year 2000. She was never reported missing, according to officials. Ranker had been living in or around Murphys at the time of her death.

When the Cold Case Task Force was launched in 2021, the case was reopened in hopes of finding answers.

The sheriff’s office reports that over the ensuing years, the remains were sent to numerous laboratories, each using cutting-edge technology to attempt to extract DNA suitable for Forensic Genetic Genealogy. The extraction of DNA was complicated by the degradation of the remains, which occurred from being underwater for many years. Resolve Forensics of Utah provided over three years of laboratory services while assigned to this case, making significant progress on extracting DNA suitable for Forensic Genetic Genealogy from the remains.

In June 2026, Astrea Forensics in California successfully extracted usable DNA. Following the successful extraction of DNA, Forensic Investigative Genetic Genealogy work conducted by the group Identifinders International led to the discovery of Anita’s relatives, who voluntarily provided a DNA reference sample.

The DNA reference samples confirmed the identity of Anita Ranker through a two-pronged approach: private laboratory work and the California Department of Justice.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding Anita’s death remains active.

“Every unidentified person represents a family, friends, and a life story that deserves to be known,” said Sheriff Rachelle Whiting. “The identification of Parrotts Ferry Jane Doe is a testament to the dedication and perseverance of the Cold Case Task Force and the forensic partners who continued working toward the goal of restoring Anita Ranker’s name.”

The Calaveras County Cold Case Task Force is thanking the donors, forensic specialists, partner agencies, investigators, and community members who have supported this investigation over the years. Advances in technology, combined with the dedication of those who refuse to give up on unresolved cases, continue to provide new opportunities to bring answers to victims and their families.