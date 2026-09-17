Middle of September Events

It is the third weekend of September and there are many events planned for September, 19th and 20th 2026.

Today, Thursday, September 17th is Constitution Day. In celebration, National Parks and the Bureau of Reclamation are waiving entrance fees. That includes Yosemite National Park and New Melones Lake. The free entrance day applies to U.S. citizens and permanent residents only, nonresidents must pay standard entrance fees. Other fees like camping still apply as detailed here.

Join the Tuolumne Prescribed Burn Association for a casual Good Fire Meetup on Thursday at 6 PM. Whether you’re a landowner curious about prescribed burning, or someone who wants to help make our community safe meet on Linoberg Street as detailed here.

The regional touring exhibit “From Here to There” at the Chakachi-no Learning Center in Jamestown is hosting a Speaking Circle on Arts and Agriculture at 6 PM Thursday. Friday from 5 – 7 PM is the exhibit’s Closing Community Potluck as detailed here.

Nancy’s Hope is having an estate sale Thursday through Saturday with a lot of clothes, formal wear, tons of denim, coats, sweaters, costumes and specialty items.

Jamestown is hosting Pioneer Day, a free community Celebration on Main Street. The event is from 11 AM – 4 PM with food trucks, artisan vendors, horse drawn carriage rides a visit from “Mark Twain” and some Jamestown bandits and more.

The Sierra Quilt Guld is hosting the 2026 Quilt Show at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds Friday and Saturday from 9 AM to 4 PM.

Friday CalPride Sierras is hosting the Garlic Bread Meet-Up at Courthouse Park from 5:30 – 8 PM.

Sonora Cat Rescue is hosting a Yard Sale Saturday from 8AM – 4PM.

The Black Oak Challenge will start Saturday at 9 PM at the Westside Pavilion in Tuolumne. The event states it is all about getting active, having fun, and taking on the challenge. Nearby the 41st Annual Children’s Fair, also known as the ICES Children’s Fair, is this Saturday from 10 AM – 2 PM over at the Tuolumne Veterans Hall. Later Saturday evening at 6 PM is a public board meeting for the Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee.

The Sonora Senior Center Fall Event will be a Flea Market/Rummage Sale with a continental breakfast and lunch sponsored and hosted by Sonora Lions Club. The event is also a Community-Wide Open House from 8 AM – noon at the Sonora Senior Center by the library.

GRIT’s Farm Festival will be held at the Sheriff Posse Grounds in Jamestown. The free, family-friendly event features food, live music, farm animals, educational resources, arts and crafts, face painting, games, and a silent auction. G.R.I.T is a not-for-profit organization providing rescue, care, fostering and adoption services for small and miniature farm animals when they have been orphaned, neglected, abused or displaced due to loss of owner.

Saturday In and around the Calaveras Fairgrounds the historic Frogtown Invitational Cross Country Race will be running routes all around the hills. Expect some traffic delays.

Saturday night the Aronos Club is hosting a Barn Dance from 7 – 9 PM with caller Nick Cuccia. Live music will be by Contra Band with $10 suggested donation and kids get in free.

Ironstone is hosting Tribute Fest with the iconic sound of Kyle Martin’s Piano Man, The Australian Bee Gees, and Fleetwood Mask.

The 2nd Annual The Raging Grannies of Tuolumne & Calaveras (RGTC) Food Drive will be held from noon to 2 PM in the public parking lot behind Red Church.

Saturday is the 1861 Back to School Experience at the Historic School in Columbia. The event will feature historic school lessons, old fashion games and toys from 3 – 6 PM. Then on Sunday is the Columbia Fine Art Show. Celebrate over 50 years of fine art in Columbia! Stroll beneath the shade trees of historic Main Street in Columbia State Historic Park and discover an incredible selection of paintings, pottery, photography, sculpture, and much more. Handcrafted pieces by many talented local and regional artists will be available. More details are here.

Calaveras Fire is hosting a fundraiser Sunday in Copperopolis with three music bands ; The Penetrators Groove Band, Hired Gunn and The Rusty Rockers. Bring lawn chairs and or blankets, all ages welcome.

Even with the cooler weather it is till outdoor market season. Fresh produce, handmade goods, unique treasures from local farmers, artisans, and young entrepreneurs will be found at local farmers’ markets: This Friday at the Angels Camp Farmers’ Market from 4:30 – 7:30 PM at Utica Park through September 25th. The Sonora Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 – 11 AM every Saturday through October 31st. Sunday morning from 9 AM – 1 PM is the Murphys Park Farmers Market at Murphys Park and it also continues into October.

Performances by Sierra Repertory Theater of Peter Pan Goes Wrong at the Fallon House Theatre in Columbia will conclude this Sunday details are here.

This Sunday is Pinecrest Cleanup Day from 10 AM – 2 PM, meet by the Pinecrest snack booth. I do encourage you to go to the clean up, take a picnic lunch and enjoy the clean up.

Monday at 5 PM Sheriff David Vasquez is hosting one of his Annual Town Hall events at Columbia Elementary School. At yesterday’s town hall in Downtown Sonora he spoke about the budget and answered audience questions. Several questions were related to license plate reading cameras (ALPR/Flock) and he addressed each question and also noted his press release which is in our news story “City of Sonora and Law Enforcement Says It Does Not Use Flock Safety Cameras” The list of all the planned annual town halls is in the event listing here.

The Mother Lode Orange Shirt Day Committee invites community members to honor and respect every child who didn’t come home, and every survivor of the Native Residential Schools. The community is invited to leave a reflection or tie a ribbon on the the Memory Tree in front of the Red Church in Downtown Sonora through September 30. On Wednesday, September 30th meet at 6PM in front of the Memory Tree to participate in a Remembrance Walk on Washington Street, more details are here.

Railtown 1897 Historic State Park is open. The restaurant of the month in our dining guide is Seven Sisters. Check out movie times in Angels Camp and Riverbank. Next weekend there are a lot of events, all listed here.

Check out everything listed in our Events Calendar here. If you have a local community event use our event submission form here. Promote your business events in our classifieds, details are here.