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FBI Investigating Possible Staged Death By Mariposa County Man

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By Tracey Petersen
FBI Harris wanted poster

FBI Harris wanted poster

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Greeley Hill, CA – The FBI is investigating whether a Mariposa County man faked his death to avoid prosecution.

A joint effort between the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, and the Internet Crimes Against Children task force led to the arrest of Charles Johnathen Harris of Greeley Hill. After being charged with felony possession of child pornography, a federal arrest warrant was issued on March 2, 2023, for Harris.

Investigators were informed that on April 4, 2023, Harris allegedly drowned in a boating accident in Suisun Bay near San Francisco. However, sheriff’s officials revealed, “Law enforcement officials believe the circumstances warrant further scrutiny, including the possibility that his death was staged.”

When Harris failed to show up for his court date on April 21, 2023, a federal arrest warrant was issued for failure to appear. Anyone with information regarding this case can submit an anonymous tip online by clicking here.

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