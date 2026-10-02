Tuolumne County’s Chief Probation Officer Retires

Sonora, CA – Today is the last day on the job for Tuolumne County’s Chief Probation Officer Dan Hawks, as he is retiring from his post.

Serving the Tuolumne County Probation Department (TCPD) and community for 26 years, Hawks leaves behind a legacy of leadership, innovation, and commitment to the community, according to department officials. Hawk’s first day on the job was back in September 2000, when he was hired as a Deputy Probation Officer I. TCPD noted that his leadership abilities and dedication quickly earned him successive promotions to Deputy Probation Officer II in 2001, Senior Deputy Probation Officer in 2005, Probation Division Manager in 2006, Assistant Chief Probation Officer in 2017, and ultimately Chief Probation Officer in April 2020.

Department officials praised him for being a respected leader and also a mentor who genuinely cared about his staff, encouraged professional growth, and led with integrity, compassion, and humility. They relayed, “His commitment to serving the residents of Tuolumne County has always been matched by his dedication to supporting the employees who carry out the department’s mission each day.”

Noting that Hawk’s legacy will continue to shape the department for years to come, the Tuolumne County Probation Department added, “Congratulations, Dan, on an extraordinary career and best wishes for a happy, healthy, and fulfilling retirement.”