Painting Downtown Sonora Purple

Sonora, CA – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and to raise awareness, purple ribbons have been displayed in Downtown Sonora.

Organizers say that this year’s national theme, “With Survivors, Always,” emphasizes action through ongoing support, prevention, and accountability. On Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026, more than 20 community members and agency representatives gathered at Courthouse Square for the Center For A Non Violent Community’s (CNVC) fifth annual Paint the Town Purple event. The purple ribbons mark Domestic Violence Awareness Month and call for year-round support for survivors and action to prevent violence.

“Our community values connection, looking out for one another, and building a better future for our young people,” said Jessi Abbott, CNVC’s direct services director. “Putting those values into action means working together to prevent violence before harm occurs.”

Following the Cornell University sexual assault allegations, organizers stated that it emphasizes the need to treat reports of injury seriously and confront mindsets that justify abuse. They added, “CNVC encourages community members to support survivors without blame, learn about consent and healthy relationships, and help make support accessible.”

Highlighting the ongoing local need of victims for services, CNVC gave a breakdown of their statistics. From Oct. 1, 2025, through Sept. 30, 2026, the center provided 8,582 services to 701 domestic violence survivors and 1,355 services to 167 sexual assault or abuse survivors.

The agency’s emergency shelter has also been significantly improved, with an accessible bathroom, two more beds, and a youth center. It is part of a nearly $250,000 improvement and expansion project, which they are still taking donations for. Local businesses are helping out too. Throughout October, proceeds from The Armory’s LaCora gin cocktail, named after a survivor in celebration of her strength, courage, and resilience, will benefit CNVC. BlackBomb Entertainment also continues to sell a T-shirt with proceeds benefiting the agency.

CNVC provided this list of participants: Tuolumne County District Attorney/Victim Witness, Tuolumne County Behavioral Health, Tuolumne County Social Services, Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians Social Services, Mathiesen Memorial Health Clinic, Amador-Tuolumne Community Action Agency, Stand Up! Speak Up! Speak Out! and Horse Speak, alongside members of the public.