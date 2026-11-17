Chinese Camp, CA – Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Animal Control (TCSAC) officers are hoping someone can recognize and claim a lost lamb that was found wounded in the Chinese Camp area after being attacked by a dog.

The female lamb is around six months old. She was discovered near Friendship Hill Road off Sims Road, north of Highway 120.

“Neighbors in the area do not know where she came from,” according to animal control officials, who added, “Unfortunately, this sweet girl sustained several lacerations and puncture wounds to her legs and neck, likely caused by a dog attack.”

The little lady’s wounds were sutured, and she is currently receiving medical treatment at the shelter in Jamestown. If you recognize her or know where she belongs, contact the shelter at (209) 694-2730.

“We know someone must be missing her! Please help us reunite her with her owner by sharing this post,” shared TCSAC.