Sonora, CA – Amador-Tuolumne Community Action Agency (ATCAA) is calling on the community to support its Adopt-A-Family Program this holiday season, as the need has dramatically increased.

ATCAA says that requests for assistance have reached nearly three times the level seen in previous years.

“We are seeing an unprecedented increase in families seeking holiday assistance,” said Kristy Moore, Communications Director. “Without community support, many children may go without gifts and basic necessities this holiday season. We are asking our community to come together and ensure every child experiences the joy, hope, and excitement the holidays can bring.”

They are calling on individuals, businesses, service clubs, churches, schools, and community organizations to help make the holidays brighter for local children and families through the annual Adopt-A-Family Program. According to ATCAA, families continue struggling to afford holiday gifts, clothing, and other basics for their children as living expenses rise. The Adopt-A-Family Program matches community members with local families and provides information on their children and Christmas wish lists, allowing them to help in a direct and meaningful way.

“The program serves children and families throughout Tuolumne County and relies entirely on the generosity of local donors and volunteers. Every contribution, regardless of size, helps provide comfort, dignity, and holiday cheer to children who might otherwise be forgotten,” shared agency officials.

There are three ways to support the program offered by ATCAA:

Adopt a Family by sponsoring holiday gifts and necessities for a local family matched to a giving level that fits your budget. Make a Monetary Donation to help fill gaps and ensure every child and family receives meaningful support. Volunteer to assist with organizing, sorting, coordinating, and distributing gifts.

To learn more, sign up to adopt a family, volunteer, or make a donation; click here or call (209) 268-6232.