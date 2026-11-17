District Three Tuolumne County Supervisor Anaiah Kirk has been holding a series of town hall meetings over the past week.

They are specifically for acquiring information about desired road projects.

The fifth and final event was planned tonight at the Pinecrest School. Kirk says he was notified that the parking lot there is currently a sheet of ice, so the event is being canceled for safety reasons. It was aimed at residents living in the area from Cold Springs to Strawberry.

Residents in those areas who have input on roads are encouraged to email him at akirk@co.tuolumne.ca.us.