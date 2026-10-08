Canepa Reaches Historic Coaching Achievement

Modesto, CA — Tuolumne County native Roger Canepa recently joined an elite group of high school football coaches with 300 career wins.

Canepa, a long-time local business owner, was born and raised in Sonora. We reported in April that he was also selected as this year’s Top Hand award winner for the Mother Lode Round-up.

Canepa’s 40 plus-year high school football coaching career has included stops at Sonora High, Calaveras High, and most recently Central Catholic in Modesto. He is also a member of Sonora High School’s Athletic Hall of Fame.

The historic 300th win came this past Friday evening against East Union, 41-7, and there was a celebration on the field afterwards with the team, friends, and family. A majority of Canepa’s wins, 181, came at Central Catholic, where his team has won multiple state championships.

Canepa is one of only 18 coaches in the state to ever reach the 300-win mark. The record for the most victories (399) is held by Bob Ladouceur of De La Salle High School in Concord.

A video was produced by Manu Media on the night of Canepa’s historic victory, and it is being shared in this story with their permission. Click on the View Video box above to watch it.