Coyote Sam Arrives, Mother Lode Roundup Dignitaries Recognized

Sonora, CA — Three community leaders received special recognition ahead of this year’s Mother Lode Roundup.

The annual sponsors’ luncheon was held in downtown Sonora on Thursday afternoon at Emberz, and it also featured the arrival of Coyote Sam and his gang of misfits. They came with guns a-blazing, trying to put an end to the event, once and for all. It is one of the ceremonial events leading up to the Roundup, which is held on Mother’s Day weekend, May 10-11 this year.

Recognized today were this year’s Mother of the Year, Denny Bettencourt, the Grand Marshall, Audie Archer, and the Top Hand, Roger Canepa.

Sheriff David Vasquez also made comments thanking the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Posse for putting on the annual Roundup (Click here to view a video.)

This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will also feature several Posse members previewing the upcoming events.

Upcoming Roundup events include the Great Steak Barbeque this Saturday evening, the Band Review on May 6, and the Queen Coronation/Calcutta on May 7.