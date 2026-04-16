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Coyote Sam Arrives, Mother Lode Roundup Dignitaries Recognized

By B.J. Hansen
Roger Canepa awarded the Top Hand from Dan Durnall - Photo by: BJ Hansen

Roger Canepa awarded the Top Hand from Dan Durnall - Photo by: BJ Hansen

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  • Mother Lode Roundup Sponsors Luncheon 2026
  • Sheriff David Vasquez at sponsor luncheon

Sonora, CA — Three community leaders received special recognition ahead of this year’s Mother Lode Roundup.

The annual sponsors’ luncheon was held in downtown Sonora on Thursday afternoon at Emberz, and it also featured the arrival of Coyote Sam and his gang of misfits. They came with guns a-blazing, trying to put an end to the event, once and for all. It is one of the ceremonial events leading up to the Roundup, which is held on Mother’s Day weekend, May 10-11 this year.

Denny Bettencourt is the 2026 Mother of the Year - Photo by BJ Hansen
Denny Bettencourt is the 2026 Mother of the Year – Photo by BJ Hansen

Recognized today were this year’s Mother of the Year, Denny Bettencourt, the Grand Marshall, Audie Archer, and the Top Hand, Roger Canepa.

Sheriff David Vasquez also made comments thanking the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Posse for putting on the annual Roundup (Click here to view a video.)

This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will also feature several Posse members previewing the upcoming events.

Upcoming Roundup events include the Great Steak Barbeque this Saturday evening, the Band Review on May 6, and the Queen Coronation/Calcutta on May 7.

Audie Archer (left) named the Grand Marshall - Photo by: BJ Hansen
Audie Archer (left) named the Grand Marshall – Photo by: BJ Hansen

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